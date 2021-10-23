United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

