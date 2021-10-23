United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,488,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

