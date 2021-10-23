United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UU opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,012.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

