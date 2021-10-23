United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UU opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,012.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

