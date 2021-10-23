UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 10.1%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 221,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,303,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

