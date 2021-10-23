US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.32.

TRP opened at C$68.02 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market cap of C$66.59 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

