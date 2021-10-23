USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $158.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,047.74 or 1.00056712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.08 or 0.06672472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021788 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

