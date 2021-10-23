Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

