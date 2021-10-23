Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 640 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $8,055,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $227.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.