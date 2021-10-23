Utah Retirement Systems Has $24.85 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

