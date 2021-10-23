Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 59,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

