Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

