Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $358.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average is $365.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.