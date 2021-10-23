Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $43,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.