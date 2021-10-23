Vabble Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $183,801.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00207021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00102951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

