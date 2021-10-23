Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

