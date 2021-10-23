Vai (VAI) Market Cap Achieves $122.56 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Vai has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $122.56 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.40 or 1.00347040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.23 or 0.06649447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 134,768,785 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

