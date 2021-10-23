Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $185.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.