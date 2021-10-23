Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

