Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $329,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.18 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

