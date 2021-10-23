Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.98% of Chimera Investment worth $319,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

