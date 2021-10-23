Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 501,619 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.41% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $314,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $1,788,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.58 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

