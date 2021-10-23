Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

