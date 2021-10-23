Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

