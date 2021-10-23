Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

