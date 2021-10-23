VAULT Price Up 12% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $7.31 or 0.00011909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $2,623.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00105643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,425.52 or 1.00024270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.30 or 0.06763171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021938 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,023 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

