Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $881.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $881.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,270.77 or 1.00095443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.42 or 0.00322511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00507729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00211750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000964 BTC.

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

