Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

