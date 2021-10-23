Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.54% of Vericel worth $86,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

