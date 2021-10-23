Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $52,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

