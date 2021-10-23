Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.51 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $50.51 million and approximately $10,698.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $23.50 or 0.00038091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00207126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00102564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.