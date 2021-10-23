Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

