Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

VET opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

