Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,685 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

