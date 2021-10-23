Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $438,000 Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $286,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $4,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $11,528,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $11,968,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

