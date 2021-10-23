Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,500 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

