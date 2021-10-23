Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 451.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $66,300,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

