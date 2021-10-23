Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.