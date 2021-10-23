Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

