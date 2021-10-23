Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

VRM stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

