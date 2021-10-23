Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $38,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

