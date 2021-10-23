Warburg Research Reiterates €23.65 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.53 ($20.62).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €16.05 ($18.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.28 and a 200 day moving average of €14.98. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.