Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

