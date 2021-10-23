Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. The stock had a trading volume of 144,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,516. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

