Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

