Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $485.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

