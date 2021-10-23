Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

