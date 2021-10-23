Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

