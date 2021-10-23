Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.