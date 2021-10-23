Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $85,223,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $58,599,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Shares of NSC opened at $286.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

