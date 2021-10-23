Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $76.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.